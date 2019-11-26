Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Graves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Graves Obituary
James "Jim" Graves

Collierville - James "Jim" Robert Graves, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. He was a man of God, an avid Razorbacks fan and lover of the outdoors and animals. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Libby Graves, his siblings Ken Graves and Helen Brinson. Jim is survived by his wife of 7 years, Ruth Graves, his daughter, Margie Graves and stepdaughter, Ramona Dugger (David) and family, his niece, Beth Bryson (Miles) and family, and his 2 nephews John Brinson(Martha) and Lance Graves (Mary) and their families.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Collierville Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be Monday, December 9th at 10:00am with a reception to follow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colliervillefuneral.com for the Graves family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -