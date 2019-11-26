|
James "Jim" Graves
Collierville - James "Jim" Robert Graves, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019. He was a man of God, an avid Razorbacks fan and lover of the outdoors and animals. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Libby Graves, his siblings Ken Graves and Helen Brinson. Jim is survived by his wife of 7 years, Ruth Graves, his daughter, Margie Graves and stepdaughter, Ramona Dugger (David) and family, his niece, Beth Bryson (Miles) and family, and his 2 nephews John Brinson(Martha) and Lance Graves (Mary) and their families.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Collierville Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be Monday, December 9th at 10:00am with a reception to follow.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colliervillefuneral.com for the Graves family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019