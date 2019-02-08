Services
Leawood Baptist Church
3638 Macon Rd
Memphis, TN 38122
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Leawood Baptist Church
3638 Macon Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Leawood Baptist Church
3638 Macon Rd
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harold "Buddy" Bullard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Harold "Buddy" Bullard Obituary
James "Buddy" Harold Bullard

Rosemark, TN

HaroldBullardJames "Buddy" Harold Bullard, 96, of Rosemark, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Gladys Bullard; his first wife, Faye Elizabeth Barton Bullard and his second wife, Virginia Bullard; his brother, Roy Bullard; his 2 sisters, Dorothy Tacker and Grace Mooring. Buddy is survived by his sister, Molly Johnston; his daughter, Vera Lee Roberts (Bill) and his step-daughter, Suzanne James (Marcus); his 7 grandchildren, James Markham (Sharon); Beth Crowder (Larry), Kelly VanCleve (Andy), Daniel Bradberry (Sarah), and Micah Bradberry (Molly); Joe James (Erin); Sarah Stewart (Chase); and his 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be private, on a later date. Online condolence may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.