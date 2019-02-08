|
James "Buddy" Harold Bullard
Rosemark, TN
HaroldBullardJames "Buddy" Harold Bullard, 96, of Rosemark, TN, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Gladys Bullard; his first wife, Faye Elizabeth Barton Bullard and his second wife, Virginia Bullard; his brother, Roy Bullard; his 2 sisters, Dorothy Tacker and Grace Mooring. Buddy is survived by his sister, Molly Johnston; his daughter, Vera Lee Roberts (Bill) and his step-daughter, Suzanne James (Marcus); his 7 grandchildren, James Markham (Sharon); Beth Crowder (Larry), Kelly VanCleve (Andy), Daniel Bradberry (Sarah), and Micah Bradberry (Molly); Joe James (Erin); Sarah Stewart (Chase); and his 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Rd, Memphis, TN, on Sunday, February 10, 2019, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be private, on a later date. Online condolence may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 8, 2019