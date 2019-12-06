Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for James Orman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Howard Orman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Howard Orman Obituary
James Howard Orman

Atoka - James Howard Orman, passed away on December 5th at Baptist Tipton in Covington. He was 83, and was retired after 25 years of service as a Sheriff's Deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Orman was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and a member of the F.O.P.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Jean Orman; daughters, Cheryl (Frank) Huggins, Sherry Lewis, Diane (Chip) Grimes; sisters, Janice Orman, Janell (Carl) Gault, Lanita Bernhardt; eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel.

Interment will follow at Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123,

munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -