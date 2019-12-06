|
|
James Howard Orman
Atoka - James Howard Orman, passed away on December 5th at Baptist Tipton in Covington. He was 83, and was retired after 25 years of service as a Sheriff's Deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Orman was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and a member of the F.O.P.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Jean Orman; daughters, Cheryl (Frank) Huggins, Sherry Lewis, Diane (Chip) Grimes; sisters, Janice Orman, Janell (Carl) Gault, Lanita Bernhardt; eight grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel.
Interment will follow at Salem ARP Cemetery in Atoka. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123,
munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019