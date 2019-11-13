Resources
On Monday November 4th, 2019, James H. "Zeke" Johnson, much-loved Delta Blues Guitarist, High School Teacher, and Historian passed away at age 76.

He was born in the North Mississippi Hill Country near Blue Mountain on October 28th 1943. At age 11 he and his family moved to Memphis where he attended Snowden, Humes and Frayser High. Zeke received both a Bachelor's degree in Speech and Drama in 1968 and a Master's degree in Theater in 1969 from MSU.

On December 28, 1970, Zeke married the love of his life, Donovan Long- Johnson. Their marriage lasted for 41 years until Donovan's death in 2012.

Throughout his life Zeke was a passionate student of music, counting among his mentors and friends Bukka White, Furry Lewis and Mississippi Fred McDowell.

Zeke was also a dedicated teacher for 35 years at Bishop Byrne, Lausanne, and East High respectively. Zeke loved his students and many friendships were made during his tenure that lasted throughout the years.

He is survived by his sister Eleanor Johnson Street, nephew John Street, niece Melanie Street-Alexander, nephew Michael Bell, niece Linda Bell-Scott, sister-in-law Sarah Chamblin, brother-in-law Jeffrey Chamblin, nephew Patrick Hopper, nephew Andrew Hopper, and niece Zoe Murray

A service will be held at 1 : 30 on Saturday November 23rd at 1st Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper St'. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Peace Plantation Animal Sanctuary.

www.nhes.org/donate/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
