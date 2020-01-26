|
|
Deacon James Kenneth McCarver
Memphis - Ken was born on August 1, 1928, in Memphis TN to Kathleen and Arch McCarver. He passed away in Memphis on January 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Ken was ordained a Deacon on January 8, 1978, for the Diocese of Memphis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Aida Catignani McCarver. He is survived by seven children, Daniel McCarver (Susan), Penny McCarver Halley (Dennis), Michael McCarver (Lisa), Steve McCarver (Nancy), John McCarver (Anne), Greg McCarver and Jim McCarver (Peggy); twenty-two grandchildren and bonus grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Arch L (Buddy) McCarver and his sister DeMerus (Dee) McCarver Baltz. All services will be at Holy Rosary Church, 4851 Park Ave., Memphis TN. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 28, 2020, from 5-7:30 pm with the rosary to be recited at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in his name can be made to the Holy Rosary St. Vincent De Paul Society. Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park East, 2440 Whitten Rd., Memphis TN 38133 - 901-382-1000.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020