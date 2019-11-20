Services
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
James L. Campbell


1962 - 2019
James L. Campbell Obituary
James L. Campbell

Memphis - James L. Campbell, born June 24, 1962, passed away November 16, 2019 Memphis TN.

He leaves behind his wife, Gloria Campbell; one son, Marcus Campbell; his parents, James and Doris Campbell; one brother, Phillip Campbell; two sisters, Cheryl Bell and Carol Collins and a host of family and friends.

Visitations: November 22, 2019, 4-6 PM. Funeral: November 23, 2019, 2 PM at N.J. Ford and Son 12 S. Parkway West Memphis TN. Burial: Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery 3774 Raleigh Millington Road Memphis TN 38128.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
