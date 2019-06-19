James L. McCoy



Franklin - James L. McCoy, age 81, passed away June 17, 2019 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born July 1, 1937 in Ripley, Tennessee to Fred W. McCoy and Maugrette M. McCoy.



He graduated from Humes High School where he played football and baseball. He was an engineer for the Illinois Central Railroad for many years. He served as Local Chairman and General Chairman and was elected and retired as First Vice-President of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.



He is survived by wife of 63 years, Katherine Clay McCoy; brother, David McCoy (Nona); sons, Steve McCoy (Terri) and Mark McCoy (Cathy); grandchildren, Kelsey Cranmore, Lindsey Gordon (Garrett), and Michael McCoy; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Grace Gordon; niece, Sherri Householder; and nephews, Jim McCoy and Jeff McCoy (Sharon). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Barnes.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be direct to the . Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary