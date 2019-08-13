|
|
Father James L. Pugh
Memphis - Father James L. Pugh was called home to God August 9, 2019 at Ave Maria Home where he lived after his retirement. He was 77. He was born in in Memphis, Tennessee November 27, 1941. He was adopted at age three by Robert and Pauline Pugh and he grew up in Nashville. After high school graduation he entered St. Bernard College/Seminary in Cullman, Alabama and he was ordained a Priest of Christ in Nashville on April 29, 1967.
He served his first assignment as Associate Pastor at The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception in Memphis, after which he was assigned to various churches in that capacity. He was assigned as Pastor at St. John, Incarnation, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anne, St. Andrews, St. Regina, and St. Paul Churches. He also taught at St. Agnes/St. Dominic, St. Louis, Memphis Catholic, St. Paul, and CBHS where he was inducted into the CBHS Hall of Fame. He earned a Master's of Divinity from St. Mary's Seminary/University in Baltimore and he was the first Catholic Priest to earn a Master's from Memphis Theological Seminary and that was in Old Testament Studies.
After retirement he entered St. Bernard Abbey. Due to medical issues he returned to Memphis and he chose Ave Maria as his home where he served the residents and staff. He celebrated Mass up until the day God called him. Fr. Pugh is now with God and countless people that are with God as a result of the life and love of Fr. Jim Pugh.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 13 from five until seven in the evening and the funeral Mass will be Wednesday August 14 at eleven o'clock AM, both at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1695 Central Avenue followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd.
In lieu of customary remembrances please make donations in the name of Father Pugh to Ave Maria Home, 2805 Charles Bryan Rd., Bartlett, TN 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 13, 2019