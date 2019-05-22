|
James L. (Jack) Smithmier
Collierville - James L. (Jack) Smithmier, age 70, went to be with his Lord at 8 a.m. Friday morning May 17, 2019, at his home in Collierville, TN, after a long illness.
Born November 6, 1948 in Martin, Tennessee. He was the son of Rev. J.L. (Jake) and Rebecca Hammontree Smithmier.
Jack leaves behind his wife, Beverly McGaugh Smithmier; son, Shane Smithmier and wife, Lisa Zimmer Smithmier; grandsons Jake and Luke Smithmier; and granddaughter, Kaley Smithmier.
Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 during Vietnam (MOS 68 Whiskey) Combat Medic Specialist. Jack graduated with a BA degree from the University of Mississippi in 1979 and received a Master of Divinity from Memphis Theological Seminary in 1982. He was an ordained minister, serving churches in North Mississippi and West Tennessee. He was also a licensed insurance agent, CLU, in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi. He was the CFO and developer of Autumn Woods Memorial Park in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Jack was also Tennessee licensed funeral director, embalmer and executive counselor.
Visitation will be 5pm to 7pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at High Point Funeral Home with services 12:30pm Friday, May 24, 2019 also at High Point Funeral Home. Interment at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019