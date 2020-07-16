1/
James Leach
James Leach, a Vietnam veteran and a former resident of Millington, TN passed away on July 14, 2020 in Memphis, TN. James is survived by his wife, Carolyn Leach; two children, Ashley and Al Leach; grandchildren, Taylor Cohen, AJ Leach and Ellie Suggs; brothers, Billy Joe Leach and Gerald Leach; sister, Betty Boleware. James was born on August 10, 1945 to James and Ruby Leach in Conhatta, MS. On February 10, 1966 he joined the United States Navy and then went on to serve three tours in Vietnam. On July 21, 1979 he married Carolyn Wallace and was stationed in Norfolk before being stationed in Millington, TN, his forever home. Carolyn and James then had their first born, Al Leach on May 15, 1980 and Ashley Leach was born February 26, 1982. James was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an extremely hardworking man, and almost everyone who knew him looked up to him, and highly respected him. Those same people would also describe him as insanely stubborn. He enjoyed working on his farm taking care of the garden and his animals. In fact, it is what he did sun up to sun down everyday. When he wasn't able to be outside, he enjoyed watching old western movies. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. James will be deeply missed by family, friends and everyone who knew him. The family will receive friends Monday (July 20) at the Millington Chapel from 5:00pm until the memorial service at 6:00pm.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
