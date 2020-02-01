|
|
Rev. James Lee Moore, Jr.
Rev. James Lee Moore, Jr. was born December 12, 1943 in Memphis, TN. He went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020 at his home in Germantown, TN after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
James Moore's formative years were spent in Memphis, TN and he was a proud member of the 1961 graduating class of Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles, California where he studied business at UCLA and had a 30-year career with the Los Angeles Metro Transit Authority as a transit operations supervisor. Upon retirement from LA Transit, James returned to Memphis where he and his brother, Jack Fondren, opened James and Jack's Catfish Shack in 1998. Go Memphis Magazine voted their catfish the best in Memphis in 2012. He retired from the restaurant business in 2015. In the last few years he worked part-time at both the Lexus and Acura dealerships where he continued to work until his health began to fail.
While living and raising his children in Los Angeles, James accepted his call to the ministry and served several years as Assistant Pastor of Strait-way Apostolic Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Charles C. Queen. It was at Strait Way that he developed a love for Hebrew Studies both as a student and as a teacher. He has often incorporated those teaching into his sermons at True Light Baptist Church here in Memphis. He has served as faithful member, elder, and Associate Pastor at True Light for the last 15 years under the leadership of Dr. Frank Anderson, Jr. and more recently Pastor Randy G. Echols.
James Moore was an outgoing, fun, loving person with a big personality. He never met a stranger. He was an avid and loyal sports fan particularly for his Los Angeles teams; the Dodgers; The Rams; the UCLA Bruins; and of course, the Lakers. Aside from his family, nothing brought him more joy than his passion for golf. He played in and won numerous tournaments, but his favorites were the annual tournaments with the Back 9 Brothers and the Friendvitational Golf Classic. These tournaments were played at various locations all over the country. In addition to his golf trips, he and his wife Yvonne loved traveling together and visited almost every state in the country as well as Canada, Mexico, Europe, Puerto Rico, and the Cayman Islands, trips that included golf whenever possible. His continuing to play golf and travel extensively after a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer was a testament to his strength, zest for life, and unwavering faith in God. He often said that he was a "warrior, not a worrier". His life verse, which he lived out every day was, "For we walk by faith and not by sight." 2 Corinthians 5:7
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his two youngest children, David and Janae Moore and his beloved siblings, Minnie Ballard (Lawrence) and David Fondren (Jacqueline). Left to cherish his memory is his devoted and loving wife, Dr. Yvonne Frank Moore, whom he married on Valentine's Day 2002. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Fondren (Joyce) and his sisters, Alice Love and Rita Smith. He will be especially missed by his surviving children, Debra Parker, James Kevin Moore, Ivan Moore (Ronique "Nikki", Michael Moore and Christian Moore as well as his step-children, Kyra and Justin Sims. His legacy of courage and strength will live on through them and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of golfing buddies and friends.
Visitation - 4-6 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 12 South Parkway West, Memphis, TN 38109. Celebration of Life - 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at True Light Baptist Church, 4635 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38128.
In leiu of flowers please consider making a donation in his honor to Debbie's Dream Foundation Curing Stomach Cancer at
Debbiesdream.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020