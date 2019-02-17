|
James Lee Schorr, Jr.
Nashville, TN
We celebrate the life of Jim Schorr, 51, who passed away on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Jim lived a life of purpose, of intention, of passion for teaching, for travel, for golf and running, for music, for art, for UT, and for his fiercely loyal group of students, family and friends.
Jim found his purpose in social enterprise, connecting business with his strong belief in social responsibility. While an MBA student at Northwestern, he co-founded Net Impact, a non-profit focused on infusing business school curriculum with social conscience. Jim served as a director and board chair for ten years, as Net Impact grew to inspire students at 200+ business schools on six continents. Jim became a leading expert in social entrepreneurship in roles including CEO of San Francisco-based Juma Ventures, creating job opportunities for disadvantaged youth. He was the CEO of Social Enterprise Alliance and was currently serving as Board Chair of the Social Enterprise World Forum – supporting the growth and development of social enterprises throughout the world.
Jim found his true passion in teaching while at UC Berkeley. He moved to Nashville in 2009 to start the social entrepreneurship program at Vanderbilt University where he was a professor at the Owen Graduate School of Management and Peabody School of Education where he impacted the lives of hundreds of students.
Jim taught us all to live life more fully, more deeply and with great joy. From climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, to bungee jumping in New Zealand, to playing 85+ of the world's top 100 golf courses, he inspired with his tenacious spirit. One of his greatest joys was nurturing his students' potential.
Jim was born on August 14, 1967, and is survived by his mother, Linda Ross, of Memphis, his father Jim Schorr (Patti) of Sarasota, FL, his three brothers John Schorr (Stacy) of Nashville, Mike Schorr (Lauren) and Chris Schorr, both of Memphis, and his extended family.
A memorial for Jim will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 am at Benton Chapel at Vanderbilt University, with a reception to follow at Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School of Management.
It was Jim's wish that his legacy be honored by contributions to one of the student funds created in his memory for students to continue his work, found at JimSchorrMemorial.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019