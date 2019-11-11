|
James "Jim" Lee Schorr
Nashville - James "Jim" Lee Schorr passed away on October 29, 2019, at the age of 77 in Nashville, where he was residing.
Jim was born May 14, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio, graduated from The Ohio State University in 1964 and remained a lifelong Buckeye fan. Jim launched his marketing career with the advertising firm of Ogilvy & Mather in NYC, followed by brand management with Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati and the US Postal Service in Washington, D.C.
In 1975, Jim was recruited to Memphis, TN, by Holiday Inns, Inc. to lead its marketing division. He had a successful career at the company, becoming the President of the Hotel Group in 1979. He left Holiday Inns in 1985 and formed his own company to operate recreation/entertainment sites across the country. He had the foresight to buy Sam Phillips' iconic Sun Studio in 1993, and with his sons, brought it back to life as a recording studio and major tourist attraction. In 2003, it was officially recognized as the first recording studio to be listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Through Jim's visionary touch, the Sun Studio Sessions were launched on PBS in 2010, reaching a new generation of fans.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patti, of Sarasota, his brother, Dick (Annette), of Columbus, OH, and his sons John (Stacy) of Nashville, Mike (Lauren) and Chris of Memphis, and grandchildren Claudia and John Ross, both of Nashville. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Scheetz, of Columbus, and his son James "Jimmy" Lee Schorr, Jr., who passed away earlier this year.
Jim was a brilliant, creative business person and a great storyteller. He loved golf and sailing, but most of all, he loved his four sons. They were his gift, his life and his purpose.
Jim will be honored with a private family memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to one of the causes important to Jim's son, Jimmy, which can be found at JimSchorrMemorial.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019