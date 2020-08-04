1/
James Legean Kirkland Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Legean Kirkland, Jr.

Bartlett - James Legean Kirkland, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5th from 5-7pm at Family Funeral Care. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 6th at 2pm at Family Funeral Care with the burial to take place at Arlington Cemetery. James loved hunting, fishing, playing poker and collecting pocketknives. He was a lifelong member of the Teamsters and worked for Signal Delivery Services and CF Consolidated Freightways over the years. James is survived by his wife, Ann Kirkland; sons, Sam Kirkland (Christy), Chris Kirkland and Kevin Kirkland; grandchildren, Cole and Carter Kirkland, Nicholas, Sara and Christina Kirkland; one great grandchild Madison Kirkland.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family Funeral Care Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved