James Legean Kirkland, Jr.Bartlett - James Legean Kirkland, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5th from 5-7pm at Family Funeral Care. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 6th at 2pm at Family Funeral Care with the burial to take place at Arlington Cemetery. James loved hunting, fishing, playing poker and collecting pocketknives. He was a lifelong member of the Teamsters and worked for Signal Delivery Services and CF Consolidated Freightways over the years. James is survived by his wife, Ann Kirkland; sons, Sam Kirkland (Christy), Chris Kirkland and Kevin Kirkland; grandchildren, Cole and Carter Kirkland, Nicholas, Sara and Christina Kirkland; one great grandchild Madison Kirkland.