James Leon Davis
James Leon Davis

Memphis - James Leon Davis passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 66 in Memphis, TN. His Church Family and many friends will miss James with his huge smile and infectious laugh. To our knowledge, James leaves no immediate family.

James was born in Hinds County, MS (July 25, 1953); and lived in Memphis most of his life. He was a graduate of Catholic High School and played collegiate football at University of Southern California. Many of us met James at the Lowenstein's Department Store in Poplar Plaza where he worked. His later careers included car sales and truck driver.

James' love of his life was his mother, Elnora Hull Davis; who preceded him in death. James' final request was to be buried next to her in Kosciusko, MS. Thanks to the generosity of his friends, this request is being honored.

Funeral Mass will be conducted this Friday, May 15, at 5:15. Service will be officiated by Father Val at St. Patrick Catholic Church (277 S 4th St) in downtown Memphis. May James rest in peace as God receives him to his final home.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral Mass
05:15 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Smart Cremation
1000 S Yates Rd.
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 827-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
