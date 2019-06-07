|
James Leonard Lindsey, 74, of Millington, Tennessee, passed away on May 29, 2019 peacefully while at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM on June 8, 2019 at the Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street in Millington. Jim's cremains will be scattered at his deer camp near Millington.
Jim was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 25, 1945. He graduated Valedictorian from South Side High School where he was senior class president. He continued on to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Memphis where he was on the football team as a linebacker. Jim worked as a quality control supervisor at Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company, production supervisor at Richardson Vicks: Formby division, and moved on to Purchasing Director for Flavorite Labs. In the early 90's he was the vice-president of Ingredients Corporation of America, a spice distribution company and shortly after started his own company Air Apparent, which he continued to run up until his passing.
Jim had a passion for hunting and fishing, as he was an avid outdoorsman. In the mid 70's through the early 80's, Jim was instrumental as part of the core group of the Tri-State Bassmaster's fishing organization. He taught Hunter's Education in Mississippi. If required, he would have no trouble living off the land and be self-sustained for months on end, without creature comforts or technology. Jim was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America, (being an Eagle Scout himself). Jim was also actively involved with his church, teaching Sunday school for various ages for many years.
In lieu of flowers, Jim joked about having folks make a donation to the NRA and/or the Trump Campaign. The Memphis Union Mission is his designated charity.
Jim is survived by his wife of 5 years, Kathleen Ann Day (Lewis). They were married on October 13, 2013. He is also survived by his three children, James Lindsey Jr. his wife Cissy Rivers, Kristen McFarland and her husband Stan, and Preston Douglas Lindsey and his wife Jeannie; his 5 grandchildren Nik, Lindsey, Brad, David and Allie; his 5 great grandchildren Lakely, Kallie, Huntintyn and Liam; and the rest of his relatives and friends.
Jim had no siblings and is preceded in death by his parents, James E. Lindsey and Lucille Lindsey (Holland).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019