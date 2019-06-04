|
James Leslie Price Jr.
Memphis - James Leslie Price, Jr., departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 86 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on November 27, 1932, the son of James Leslie Price, Sr. and Beatrice Price.
Mr. Price was a past chairman of The Board of Home Oil Company and the longest serving board member. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Joiner Hunting Club. He was a"tiller of the soil" in Mississipi County, Arkansas and was also an accomplished Aerial Applicator with membership in the Aerial Applicator Association. He was a life time member of the Whitton Baptist Church and attended the First United Methodist Church of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Survivors include: his wife, Laquita Ayers Price; brother, Jerry Price of Chelford, Arkansas; sister, Bobbie Robertson of Joiner, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, James Leslie "Mitch" Price, III and mother-in-law Juanita Ayers.
Mr. Price was a devoted father and husband. Leslie was loved by all his friends and was a true, humble, southern gentleman who had many talents. One such talent, that he annually shared with many, was to call them on their birthday. To their delight when they answered the phone they would hear Leslie playing "Happy Birthday" and "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You" on his harmonica. He touched many lives and made a lasting impression throughout his life.
Graveside Services will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Memorials Contributions in memory of Mr. Price may be sent to the .
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019