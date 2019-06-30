Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
James Lewis "Jim" Williams

James Lewis "Jim" Williams Obituary
James Lewis "Jim" Williams

Memphis - James Lewis "Jim" Williams- age 87 of Memphis, TN passed away June 28. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Louise Dunavant Williams; two daughters, Patsy Edrington and Pam Sousoulas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the funeral service on Monday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow. All services and visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please see www.MemorialParkOnline.com for full obituary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019
