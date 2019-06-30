|
|
James Lewis "Jim" Williams
Memphis - James Lewis "Jim" Williams- age 87 of Memphis, TN passed away June 28. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Louise Dunavant Williams; two daughters, Patsy Edrington and Pam Sousoulas; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the funeral service on Monday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow. All services and visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Please see www.MemorialParkOnline.com for full obituary.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019