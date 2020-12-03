James Lonnie Alexander Jr.Cordova - James Lonnie Alexander Jr. passed away on November 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospice Residence after a long illness. Jim graduated from the University of Memphis after which he served in the Army as a Captain. He worked as an investment banker for firms in Houston, Texas and in Memphis, Tennessee. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma Alexander and his father "Doc" Alexander both of Dyer, Tennessee. He leaves behind his wife, Alene Alexander, many friends and his dog, Riley. Jim's heart was touched when a friend saved a stranger's dog's life by paying the vet bill as the owner was unable to pay. Because of this, memorials should be sent to Bob's Fund at Wolfchase Animal Hospital to continue saving animals whose owners cannot pay.Funeral Arrangements will be at the Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene on Monday, December 21st, 2020. Services will be with immediate family only.