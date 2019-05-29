Resources
James Lyndon Turner

James Lyndon Turner

September 14, 1964 - May 29, 2017

James Lyndon, it has been two years since your transition to your eternal home. "Well done", thy good and faithful servant of the Lord. You used your talents well in your sojourn upon earth. We will forever remember and be proud of your achievements as a musician; Analyst in Mortgage Technology at Bank of America; loving person to people of all races; supporter of your family. Samuel Jr., father; Susan Hunter-Turner, sister-in-law; Ruth, sister; Lelia, sister; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019
