James Malone Coleman



The Rt. Rev. James Malone Coleman died peacefully with his wife, Douglass, at his side on Monday, May 4th, 2020 at St. James Place, Baton Rouge.



Bishop Coleman was born August 26, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was educated at Christian Brothers High School, graduating in 1947. After serving in the U.S. Army, he continued his education at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He later obtained a Master of Divinity at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee and a Doctorate of Ministry from the Seminary of the Southwest at Wake Forest University.



After his ordination in 1957, Jim served as priest in the towns of Lebanon, Gallatin, Johnson City, and Memphis, Tennessee as well as Martinsville, Virginia. In 1975 he was called to serve as rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where he remained until 1989. He served as rector of St. John's Episcopal Church, Memphis until 1993 when he was elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of West Tennessee and served as its Bishop from 1994 until his retirement in 2001. He returned to Baton Rouge and St. James Episcopal Church in 2005 serving as Bishop-in-Residence until 2020.



Jim strived to deepen the spiritual life of the faithful. He called on his congregations to foster transformation and new life and always urged them to be attentive to the needs of the community. He was a kind and devout man of humble spirit, deep integrity, wry humor, and enormous strength and intelligence. Jim formed many treasured relationships with fellow clergy, staff, and parishioners in each place he served, forging bonds that lasted a lifetime.



Jim loved the outdoors. He held close the memories of daring, work-intensive adventure as a smokejumper for the U.S. Forestry Service in the Pacific Northwest. During college summers he parachuted into remote mountain areas to extinguish forest fires usually caused by lightning during thunderstorms.



He hiked the Appalachian Trail with his sons and friends every year for over 40 years. He loved nature and found it in abundance along the Trail with its wildflowers, trees, animals, and other hikers. One of his crowning outdoor achievements was a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on a once-in-a -lifetime trip to Africa in 1989.



Bishop Coleman is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Mary Carter Hughes Coleman; his parents, Frederick L. Coleman Sr. and Doris Cloar Jacobs; his brother, Frederick L Coleman Jr.; and nephew, Hughes Martin.



He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Douglass Stewart Coleman; his three sons, Jamie Coleman, Carter Coleman, and Jonathan Coleman and partner, Melissa Erekson; his granddaughters, Kelly Keffer of Chicago, Cleo Coleman and Ondine Coleman of London, England; his sisters-in-law, Dorris Martin and Pat Coleman; his nephew, Irving Martin; and his niece, Stacey Anderson, and her family. His surviving stepsons are Stewart Tharp, and his wife, Gina, Walter Tharp, and Graham Tharp, and his wife, Ashlee. He is also survived by seven Tharp step-grandchildren as well as an extended Stewart family who all cherished Jim.



A special thank you is extended to the staff at St. James Place especially the second floor of the Wellness Center, and the Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loyal and gentle care.



Memorial gifts may be made to The Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee, 692 Poplar Avenue, Memphis TN, 38105; St. Mary's Cathedral, 700 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN , 38105; St. John's Episcopal Church, 3245 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store