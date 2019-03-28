Services
Highland Heights Presbyterian
2855 Morning Sun Rd
Cordova, TN 38016
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church
2855 Morning Sun Road
Cordova, TN
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church
2855 Morning Sun Road
Cordova, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church
2855 Morning Sun Road
Cordova, TN
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Memphis

James Meredith Whitaker, Sr. passed away March 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tennessee, of congestive heart failure. He was 93 years old. He was formerly a salesman with Bradley Candy Company, Sears, Lowenstein's, Dillard's, and Lansky's Big and Tall. He was in the Navy reserve. He was a member of Highland Heights Presbyterian Church for over sixty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Warren Whitaker, Sr. and Eugenia Riddick Whitaker; his brother George Warren Whitaker, Jr. (Stella); his son Brian Douglas Whitaker; and his daughter-in-law, Alyson Worley Whitaker.

He is survived by his sons, James "Jimmy" M. Whitaker Jr. (Nancy, former daughter-in-law) and Bradford "Brad" Beaton Whitaker; daughter Barbara L. Whitaker; six grandchildren, Nancyanne Page Whitaker Hickman, James "Jimmy" M. Whitaker, III., Alyson Elizabeth Whitaker Namanny (Joel), Bradford "Whit" B. Whitaker, Jr. (Rachel), Hannah Grace Whitaker Miller (Matthew), and Benjamin Worley Whitaker(Carmen); and nieces and nephews

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Whitaker's name to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church at 2855 Morning Sun Road, Cordova, TN 38016.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Road in Cordova. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, visitation will be held from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am also held at the church. The interment service will follow at 2:30 pm in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019
