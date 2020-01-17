|
James Norman Blackley, Jr.
March 15, 1925 - January 10, 2020
Norman, otherwise lovingly known as "Cap," passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 with friends and family by his side. He was two months shy of his 95th birthday. Although he was born in Louisville, KY, he grew up in Memphis, TN. Norman was a mentor and father figure to hundreds of at-risk boys for six decades in leadership roles for organizations such as the Downtown Kiwanis Club, Little Kiwanis Club, and Idlewild Presbyterian Scout Troop 20. Because of his direct involvement in their lives, and requesting other men to do the same, most of these young men grew up to be excellent contributors to society through their families, work, and volunteerism. The Kiwanians awarded Norman the 2002 Outstanding Senior Award for his volunteer work, and a detailed Commercial Appeal article on his volunteer work was published November 13, 2002. His favorite pastimes were long trips on his houseboat, "Norwin" on the Mississippi, Arkansas, Tombigbee, and Ohio Rivers and taking his 1927 wooden Chris-Craft runabout, "Junior" to boat shows around the country. He was very involved with Mid-South Chrysler Products Club, Memphis Old Time Car Club (MOTCC), Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS) Sunnyland & Dixieland Chapters, and the Memphis Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS). Norman was a second-generation member of the Memphis Yacht Club.
Norman is survived by his nieces Marguerite Robinson (Robin) Blackley Wilson of Memphis and Nancy Hasty Steinmacher of Austin; great nephews Adam N. Wilson, Jonathan Hasty; great niece Virginia Hasty Woodward; 5 great great nephews and nieces; and his Tyler cousins from Louisville. He is pre-deceased by his brother Winston H. Blackley.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Kiwanis Children's Fund, Box 171182, Memphis, TN 38187 or the .
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is Saturday January 25th at 10am (viewing), 11am (service) Memphis Botanic Gardens, 750 Cherry Rd, Memphis, TN 38117 with a reception afterwards. Norman will be buried with his family at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020