|
|
CARD OF THANKS
Reverend Dr. James O. Pope, Sr.
Pastor and Founder of the True Life Missionary Baptist Church, 67 East Raines Road, Memphis, TN transitioned on May 31, 2019.
The family cannot thank you enough for every kind act or deed showed to us during our bereavement. We pray God's choice blessings on each of you. May the heavenly Father bless and keep each of you in His care.
Even though our loved one is no longer here with us; His memory will linger on forever in the hearts of all who
loved him.
In Christ,
His Loving and devoted Family,
The Popes
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 30, 2019