Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
True Life Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
True Life Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
1482 Pillow Street
Reverend Dr. James Odis Pope Sr. Obituary
Reverend Dr. James Odis Pope, Sr.

Memphis - Reverend Dr. James Odis Pope, Sr of Memphis, TN, Pastor and founder of True Life Baptist Church, 67 East Raines Road, age 81, died on Friday, May 31, 2019.

He leaves a loving and devoted wife Ruthie Pope, nine children, eight brothers, three sisters, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives

Visitation: Friday, June 7, 4 pm to 6 pm at True Life Baptist Church with the Memorial Service immediately following from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral Service: Saturday, June 8, 2019 11 o'clock AM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1482 Pillow Street.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019
