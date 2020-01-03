|
James Patrick "Pat" Fleming
Chattanooga - James Patrick "Pat" Fleming, 91, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away on Friday, January 03, 2020.
Pat was the son of the late honorable Judge Martin Fleming and Ann Fleming. He retired from Memphis City Schools after 33 years as a football coach and principal. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Martin and John Fleming; and sister, Mary Louise Fisher.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Roberta Bracey Fleming; children, Ann (David) Hall of Powder Springs, GA, Pat (Tammie) Fleming Jr. of Destin, FL, Katie (Steve) Miller of Chattanooga,TN; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 6 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Christ Ehlers officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in East Ridge, TN.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Rett Syndrome Research Trust in honor of Ava Nunn at www.reverserett.org
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6 from 10-11 AM at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020