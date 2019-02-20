|
James Paul Deming
Hernando, MS
James Paul Deming, 84, of Hernando, Mississippi passed away on February 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. He was born in 1934 in Valdosta, GA. and served as President of Meter Service & Supply Inc. in Memphis, TN.
He also earned the title of 1953 Mid-South Golden Gloves Champion in the welterweight division.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sue Deming. He also leaves his (3) three daughters; Jan Deming and Tina D. Martin and her husband Jeff all of Hernando, Mississippi and Shelly Smith and her husband Tony of Houston, Texas.
(2) Sons; Jim Deming of Hernando, Mississippi and Jerry Deming and his wife Leigh Ann of Olive Branch, Mississippi. He also leaves to mourn his passing (12) Grandchildren, (18) Great Grandchildren and (1) Great Great Grandchild who love him dearly and will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Tennys Deming, his brother, Joe Deming Jr., his sister, Frances Lyons and his great grandchild Hayden Peters.
The family will receive friends and loved ones at their home from 1pm until 3pm on Saturday - February 23, 2019.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 20, 2019