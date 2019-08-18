|
James Paul Winstead
Olive Branch, MS - James Paul Winstead, age 99, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away on Wednesday, August 14. Born in Philadelphia, MS, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Beatrice, his son Paul, his grandson Jeff Harbin, his great-granddaughter McKenzie Bree Mahoney, and 8 siblings. He is survived by his son James W. Winstead (Maureen), his daughters Judy Harbin and Pat Mahoney, his daughter-in-law Sheila Winstead, 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two brothers Sam Winstead and Horace Winstead. Many will remember James as their barber for almost three decades in the historic Rosewood/Longview Heights area of Memphis. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Services will be held at Gracewood Baptist Church Sunday, August 18. Visitation 1-2 p.m. with funeral to follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019