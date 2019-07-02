|
James "Jeff" Perkins
Memphis - James Frederick (Jeff) Perkins passed away on June 28 in Memphis with his family at his side. Jeff was born in Memphis and grew up in Midtown on Rosemary Lane surrounded by a close-knit neighborhood family known as the "Mayberry of Midtown."
Jeff attended Memphis Catholic High School (Class of '72). Pursuing a career in airplane mechanics, Jeff worked at FedEx on the original falcon jets and eventually became one of the chief mechanics for the company when he retired in 2014 after 39 years with FedEx. Jeff was a meticulous craftsman and could fix, build or repair just about anything and was relied upon by many for his trusted workmanship. He was generous with his time, talent and treasure and was always offering to help anyone in need.
Jeff married Jan Long in 1993 and had just celebrated 26 happy years together on June 12 of this year. They were members of Nativity parish in Bartlett for many years until they moved to Pickwick in 2016 and joined Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. In retirement, Jeff stayed busy improving his local neighborhood after being elected to the Shiloh Falls Homeowners Board of Directors. Jeff lived a life full of joy, laughter and quality time with friends and family on Pickwick lake and he will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Winifred (Winnie Ma) Perkins, and his sister Paula Perkins McDermott.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Jan Long Perkins, his sisters Mary Beth (Trouy) of Collierville, Tennessee and Martha Ann (Cline) of Conover, North Carolina and a large family of nieces, cousins and chosen family who will forever miss his gentle presence.
Donations can be made to the Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center or St. Jude.
A Rosary Service was held at Church of the Nativity in Bartlett, Tennessee on Monday, July 1, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held on July 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of the Lake in Counce, Tennessee, with Father Dexter Noblefranca, Father James Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the White Sulphur Cemetery at Pickwick Dam, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM at Shiloh Falls Clubhouse in Pickwick Dam, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019