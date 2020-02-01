|
James R. Jordan
Memphis - James R. Jordan, 86, of Memphis, passed away on January 31, 2020. Mr. Jordan served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was retired from Delta Airlines. Mr. Jordan was an active member of Central Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Cynthia Jordan and a sister Patsy Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Jordan, one son, Jeffery Jordan, one daughter, Leigh Ann Simpson, two grandsons, Samuel Barnes and Sean Simpson.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Southwoods Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020