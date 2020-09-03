James Richard "Ricky" Nix
Oxford, MS - James Richard "Ricky" Nix, 70, of Oxford, MS, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born October 5, 1949 in Covington, TN, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Southall Nix, and the late James Nix.
Ricky was a long-time resident of Oxford, MS, where he had lived since 1986. He retired in 2014 after a 40+ year career in the construction and engineering industry, including over 20 years as a construction engineer for Fisher & Arnold in Memphis. Ricky was an avid golfer, and a lover of Tennessee football and barbecue. He took great pride in bestowing his "Southern" wisdom to his grandchildren, all of whom loved their "Pop" dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Robeson Nix, and is survived by his two loving daughters, Cheryl Bazan and Alyson Dufilho, their husbands, Nick and Mark, and his nine beautiful grandchildren, Alex, Lauren, Gray, Nate, Abby, Jake, Nicolas, Esteben and Estela. Ricky is also survived by his loving mother, his three brothers, Robert, Frank and Steve; and his two sisters, Sandra Austin and Beverly Thweatt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org
).
Private memorial graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Biloxi National Cemetery, located at 400 Veterans Dr. in Biloxi, MS.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM