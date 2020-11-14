1/1
James Russell Smith Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Russell Smith, Sr.

James Russell Smith, Sr. died on November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lela Ann Howard Smith. He leaves his sons, James Russell Smith, Jr. of Swampscott, MA and Steven Howard Smith of Lafayette, LA; his daughters-in-law, Shelli Jankowski Smith and Derri Barton Smith; his four grandchildren, Sean Barton Smith and Stuart Blythe Smith, Yusef Abdolmohammadi (Amanda), Jacob Abdolmohammadi (Emily), great grandchildren Cameron, Claire, Zack, and his sisters-in-law, Louise Howard Simpson and Joyce Howard Harrington. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Perry Smith and Marguerite Morris Smith. James was born in Memphis in 1931 at his home located at 3520 Vernon Ave. James joined the Memphis Fire Department in 1950 eventually serving as Director from 1981-85. He then served as the Chief of the Germantown Fire Department for 10 years. James Russell Smith, Sr. was a natural leader.

As a boy he loved to hunt, and to swim and fish in the Wolf River. He played football at Humes High School graduating in 1949. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller.

He was known for his devotion to his family and for his career in fire suppression in which he routinely risked his life to protect the lives and property of his fellow citizens for over 45 years. An evangelical Christian, he taught Sunday school to young adults as a member of the United Methodist Church and then to his fellow seniors for many years at Central Church. Due to COVID concerns a private service will be held with family members. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved