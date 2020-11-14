James Russell Smith, Sr.
James Russell Smith, Sr. died on November 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lela Ann Howard Smith. He leaves his sons, James Russell Smith, Jr. of Swampscott, MA and Steven Howard Smith of Lafayette, LA; his daughters-in-law, Shelli Jankowski Smith and Derri Barton Smith; his four grandchildren, Sean Barton Smith and Stuart Blythe Smith, Yusef Abdolmohammadi (Amanda), Jacob Abdolmohammadi (Emily), great grandchildren Cameron, Claire, Zack, and his sisters-in-law, Louise Howard Simpson and Joyce Howard Harrington. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Perry Smith and Marguerite Morris Smith. James was born in Memphis in 1931 at his home located at 3520 Vernon Ave. James joined the Memphis Fire Department in 1950 eventually serving as Director from 1981-85. He then served as the Chief of the Germantown Fire Department for 10 years. James Russell Smith, Sr. was a natural leader.
As a boy he loved to hunt, and to swim and fish in the Wolf River. He played football at Humes High School graduating in 1949. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller.
He was known for his devotion to his family and for his career in fire suppression in which he routinely risked his life to protect the lives and property of his fellow citizens for over 45 years. An evangelical Christian, he taught Sunday school to young adults as a member of the United Methodist Church and then to his fellow seniors for many years at Central Church. Due to COVID concerns a private service will be held with family members. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.