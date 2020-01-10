|
|
James Smith
Mr. James Allen Smith passed away on January 4, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1936 to the late Allie and Lavinia Smith. He graduated from Brighton High School and was retired from Kimberly-Clark. He served in the National Guard Reserves, was a 50+ year member of The Scottish Rite of Freemasonary Dunham 150 Lodge Covington, TN, a member of the Al Chymia Shriners, and a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans. James Allen was an avid Genealogist, and Tipton County Historian Specialist. Mr Smith was a member of the Salem Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Atoka.
In addition to his parents, James Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Durham Smith, and by his brother, John Densmore Smith. He is survived by his longtime friends Marvin W. Johnson, Gail S. Johnson, and Tracy Channell.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Salem Cemetery in Atoka.
Please send any memorials to the Salem Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020