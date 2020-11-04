1/
James Stanley Parham
1932 - 2020
James Stanley Parham

Rosemark, TN - James Stanley Parham, born in Fulton TN, May 20,1932, the son of Mack and Edith Parham, passed away at home on Nov 1, 2020. Stanley was an Army Veteran and he retired from the City of Memphis Fire Dep as a Lieutenant after 27 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Parham; his son Gary (LeAnn); daughter Tami Tabb; son Randy; and his son Zackyre; brother Earnest (Cheri); sister Patricia Winchester; brother Terry (Charlotte);brother in-law Gerald Peterson; grandchildren Stacy (Thomas) Craft; Stephanie Tabb; Brittney (Shane) Jackson; Matthew (Micah) Parham; great grandchildren Saylor and Cannon Craft; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister Margret (James) Kirby; brother Mack Jr. (Jean); sister Doris (W.C.) Braden; sister Shirley Peterson; sister Bonnie (Bob) Shropshire. Stanley was a member of Rosemark Baptist Church. Services will be held at Ellendale Baptist Church,3861 Broadway Rd, Bartlett TN Nov 6,2020. Visitation 12:00-2:00 Funeral to follow at 2:00. Burial at Forest Hills East.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ellendale Baptist Church
NOV
6
Funeral
02:00 PM
Ellendale Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park Midtown
1661 S. Elvis Presley Blvd.
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 775-0310
