James Stanley Shettles



Jim died on September 2, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Anniston, Alabama in 1957, his family soon moved to Memphis where he lived the rest of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. (Hack) Shettles and Mavis Ard Shettles, both originally from Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Jim earned his bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Memphis. He continued to write throughout his life, and his work appeared in the Memphis Business Journal and Desoto Magazine. He had a lifelong love and was a great student of blues, soul and rock music. He is survived by his sister Glori. Jim would be pleased by any donation in his memory to The Memphis Blues Foundation or radio station WEVL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store