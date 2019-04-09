|
|
James Stephens "Steve" Smith, Jr.
Tybee Island, GA
James Stephens "Steve" Smith, Jr., 78, of Tybee Island, and husband of Margaret W. Smith, died Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at his home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Smith, Sr. and Ollie Merry Smith. His childhood in Savannah was not unlike that of Huckleberry Finn. Steve would often spend time camping out near Fort Jackson with friends.
He graduated from Savannah High School in 1958. Steve was a passionate baseball player with whom the Cincinnati Reds expressed interest. Steve was also active in the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
In 1961, Steve met his wife, Margaret, while playing putt-putt golf. In 1962, Steve and Margaret were married. Together they started their life together and built their family. Their journey took them from Savannah where Steve started his career working for Stewart Shoe store, Singer Company and W.T. Grant.
In 1966 he was transferred with W.T Grant to Jacksonville, Florida.
They later moved to Charlotte North Carolina where he worked for Kay Jewelers and the Central Adjustment Bureau before transferring to Nashville, Tennessee for The Central Adjustment Bureau until he moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he started his own business, the Regional Adjustment Bureau Inc., operating it successfully for forty-five years. In that time Steve and Margaret built their dream home, an impressive antebellum styled home modeled after "Oak Alley" in Louisiana which he named the "Savannah" after his place of birth.
After retirement, Steve and Margaret moved back to Savannah where they settled on Tybee Island for the last three years of their life together with their beloved cat Maggie.
A good-natured and well-loved man, Steve was president of the Bartlett Optimist Club, a member of the Colonial Country Club, and a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church, all of Memphis, Tennessee. He also supported the University of Memphis.
After moving back to Georgia, he became a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Savannah and a faithful member of the Telfair Squares Luncheon Group where he enjoyed meaningful fellowship and conversation.
An avid golfer, Steve also enjoyed bowling, baseball, and watching his sons and grandsons play sports. He also enjoyed oil painting.
Surviving family include his wife of 57 years, Margaret W. Smith; daughter Kim Sisk and her husband Kerry, of Bartlett, Tennessee ; sons, Stephen Smith and his wife Kimberly, of Cordova, Tennessee; Michael Smith and his wife Angie, of Germantown, Tennessee;, Kelly Smith, of Memphis, Tennessee and youngest son Benjamin Smith of Cordova, Tennessee. Grandchildren, Amanda Sisk of Bartlett, Tennessee, Savannah Sisk and her fiance Brett Smith of Bartlett, Tennessee, Will Smith of Cordova, Tennessee, Colby Smith and Stephen Smith of Germantown, Tennessee and Ava Smith Coleman of Bartlett, Tennessee. Great-grandchild Noah Rice of Bartlett, Tennessee. Sister Susan Wood, of Guyton, Georgia; nephew Jeffrey Wood, of Guyton, Georgia; and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service will be held in Savannah, Georgia at a later date at Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to a charity of your choosing on behalf of Mr. Smith.
The family will receive friends on April 27, 2019, from 10 until 11:30 Saturday morning at Covenant United Methodist Church - 8350 Walnut Grove Road, Cordova, Tennessee. Services will be at the church immediately following, conducted by the Reverend Mark Irwin and the Reverend David Weatherly.
Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Smith and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019