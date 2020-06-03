James Tatum
1973 - 2020
James Tatum

James Tatum 47, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020.

Viewing will be From 5-7 Friday June 5, 2020 @ Millington Funeral Home Chapel 7738 Church Street Millington, TN 38053

Funeral Service-11:00am Saturday June 6, 2020,Oak Grove MB Church, 7289 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133

Services Entrusted to: Millington Funeral Home, Inc.

"Mask are MANDATORY and social distancing at both Events"




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Millington Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove MB Church
Funeral services provided by
Millington Funeral Home, Inc.
7738 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-2273
