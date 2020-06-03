Or Copy this URL to Share

James Tatum



James Tatum 47, passed away Saturday May 30, 2020.



Viewing will be From 5-7 Friday June 5, 2020 @ Millington Funeral Home Chapel 7738 Church Street Millington, TN 38053



Funeral Service-11:00am Saturday June 6, 2020,Oak Grove MB Church, 7289 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38133



Services Entrusted to: Millington Funeral Home, Inc.



"Mask are MANDATORY and social distancing at both Events"









