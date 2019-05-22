Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
West Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd.
Memphis, TN
James Theuna Heflin


1926 - 2019
James Theuna Heflin Obituary
James Theuna Heflin

Memphis - James Theuna Heflin, 93. passed away May 19, 2019. He was born March 10, 1926 to the late Joseph and Effie Heflin. Mr. Heflin served his country during WWII in the United States Marines and retired from the Memphis Defense Depot.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Myrtle Heflin Boyer and his second wife, Janie L. Heflin.

Mr. Heflin is survived by his children, Delores H. (Jim) Saturday, David W. (Dee) Heflin, Debra H. (David) Lacy and Richard Dennis Heflin, his sister Betty Jo Franklin, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive guest from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN.

A military funeral will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2019 at West Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019
