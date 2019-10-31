Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
James Thompson Shelby


1926 - 2019
James Thompson Shelby Obituary
James Thompson Shelby

Memphis - James Thomson Shelby 93, of Memphis, Tennessee, was born January 13, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, Mississippi, and passed away on October 29, 2019, at Carriage Court Assisted Living. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Juanette McKee Shelby, his son, Tommy Shelby, his parents, James Arthur and Hattie Thompson Shelby and his three brothers Leon, Milton and Sam Shelby. He is survived by his two sons, Alvin (Rita) and Dwayne, both of Germantown; his sister Evon (Charles) Kelley; six grandchildren, Jason Shelby of Germantown, Lizzie (Jason) Saenger of Memphis, Amy (Chris) Johnson of Rockford, Michigan, Jaime (Dustin) Thorn of Stafford, Virginia, Mandy (Justin) Little of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Jeremy Shelby of Memphis as well as eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Shelby was retired from International Harvester after 40 years and was also a proud U. S. Navy Veteran and served during WWII aboard the USS Duluth.

You would never meet a sweeter, kinder, more loving, and patient soul than James Shelby!

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, with funeral service immediately following at 10:00 a.m., Forest Hill Funeral Home East. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Methodist Hospital Hospice or a .

Forest Hill East Funeral Home (901) 382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
