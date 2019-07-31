Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vernon Hobbs


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Vernon Hobbs Obituary
James Vernon Hobbs

Germantown - James Vernon Hobbs, 93, went to be with our Lord on July 28, 2019 in Germantown, TN. He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hamilton of Collierville, TN and a son Skip Hobbs also of Collierville, TN., and two sisters, Jean Hughey of Hendersonville, TN and Sue Barns of Olive Branch, MS, and a special friend Peggy Grant of Germantown, TN, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Vernon was born in Eudora, MS and graduated from Eudora High School. After years as a hardwood floor contractor, he started his own construction business and built quality homes for over 60 years.

Vernon goes to be with his wife Opal Hobbs in Gods heavenly Kingdom. Words cannot explain what a great man, father and friend he was.

Visitation services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service and burial will also be at Memorial Park Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now