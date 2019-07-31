|
James Vernon Hobbs
Germantown - James Vernon Hobbs, 93, went to be with our Lord on July 28, 2019 in Germantown, TN. He is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hamilton of Collierville, TN and a son Skip Hobbs also of Collierville, TN., and two sisters, Jean Hughey of Hendersonville, TN and Sue Barns of Olive Branch, MS, and a special friend Peggy Grant of Germantown, TN, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Vernon was born in Eudora, MS and graduated from Eudora High School. After years as a hardwood floor contractor, he started his own construction business and built quality homes for over 60 years.
Vernon goes to be with his wife Opal Hobbs in Gods heavenly Kingdom. Words cannot explain what a great man, father and friend he was.
Visitation services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, TN from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service and burial will also be at Memorial Park Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019