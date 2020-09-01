1/1
James Wainwright
James Wainwright

Age 63 Aug, 24, 2020 CFO OF First Choice Sales and Marketing Group. Visitation Thursday Sept 3, 2020 Metropolitan Baptist Church 767 Walker Ave 10am until time of Funeral 12 Noon. Interment Memorial Park . Beloved husband of Shirley Wainwright, Father of Erica Wainwright, Marecus Wainwright , Zachary Wainwright (Kayla). Brother of Barbara Harris (Otis), Betty Kimbrough (Charles),Ethel Greene, Alberta Gwinn (Ezell), Gwendolyn Campbell, Beverly Jenkins, Cosandra Wainwright, John Wainwright( Cheryse), Nathaniel Wainwright, He leaves Four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
