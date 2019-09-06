|
James William "JY" Young
Memphis - Jimmy Young (James William Young, "JY"), passed in peace on August 31, 2019, at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his children and granddaughter, Bentley Phillips, as well as his dog - Foxy. He was born in Memphis, TN on December 28, 1946.
JY was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Young, and his daughter, Gina Young. He leaves behind three children from the Memphis area, daughter Brette (Brian) Phillips, son Jayden (Lauryn) Young, and daughter Billie (Chris) Coppedge, and a son, Jimmy Young II, of North Carolina, as well as a brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
JY was a proud member of several notable organizations, including the US Army, Freemasons/Shriners, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, where he served as a deputy sheriff for over 20 years. After his retirement from the Sheriff's Department, he provided security for several entities and personnel.
Throughout his life he forged many strong friendships, notably that of Bobby Simmons Jr., W. C. Pleasant ("Bubba"), and Donald McDonald ("Elmo"). A very talented carpenter, JY was known as a ceiling-to-floor craftsman. At a very young age, he began learning various construction trades under the tutelage of Pete Berretta and Bobby Simmons Sr. He went on to work on Graceland, the snake house and mountain goat areas of the Memphis Zoo, several historic homes in Memphis - one of which included a custom wine cellar that was so unique it was published in the news, the original Shriner's Building in downtown Memphis which he converted into apartments, the original Collierville High School, and Malco Theaters. His most recent project was the restoration of the plaster moulding at the Orpheum Theater of Memphis, where the intricate design and construction demanded the skillset of the dying art of freehand, of which only a master mason could deliver. While he enjoyed the end products of his work, he was most proud of passing his knowledge on to his family members.
JY's memorial services will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park located at 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th from 5 - 7 pm and services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 12:00 pm. The family requests that any donations be made to the or the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 6, 2019