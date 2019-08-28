Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Promise Land Church
3430 Overton Crossing
Memphis, TN
James Willis Howard Obituary
James Willis Howard

Memphis - James Willis Howard, 89 years old left this life on August 24, 2019 due to an illness. He leaves a legacy of 8 children; Fabian Howard, Donna Brewer, Elston Howard of Memphis, TN, Rhonda Howard of Nashville, TN, Yolanda Ward, Dexter Ward, Demeris Rice and Stephanie Pruitt of Memphis, TN and Robert Ward, nephew. He leaves 26 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 55 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation: E.H. Ford Mortuary 3390 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38116, August 30, 2019 from 3:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral: Promise Land Church, 3430 Overton Crossing, Memphis, TN 38127, August 31, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019
