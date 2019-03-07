|
|
James Wirthington Stewart
Kerrville, TN
Mr. James Wirthington Stewart 88, of Kerrville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence.
He was married to Lorine Middleton Stewart.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., at Jefferson Mortuary Funeral Chapel, 7788 Church St., Millington, TN 38053. There will be a graveside services on Saturday, March 9th at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN at 11 a.m.
The family will have a continuation of celebration of James' life with our friends at Hampton Inn and Suites, Hwy 51 North, Millington, TN at 12 noon.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc.
901-872-8800 Office
901-872-4722 Fax
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019