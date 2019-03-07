Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery
Millington, TN
Mr. James Wirthington Stewart 88, of Kerrville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence.

He was married to Lorine Middleton Stewart.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8th from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., at Jefferson Mortuary Funeral Chapel, 7788 Church St., Millington, TN 38053. There will be a graveside services on Saturday, March 9th at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN at 11 a.m.

The family will have a continuation of celebration of James' life with our friends at Hampton Inn and Suites, Hwy 51 North, Millington, TN at 12 noon.

Jefferson Mortuary, Inc.

901-872-8800 Office

901-872-4722 Fax
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 7, 2019
