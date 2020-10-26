1/1
Jan Bales
Jan Bales

Signal Mountain - Janice (Jan) Hall Bales, 67, of Signal Mountain TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She was born in Memphis, TN graduating from Overton High School and the University of Memphis where she was active in Sigma Kappa sorority. While in Memphis, she was the Office Administrator for Memphis Dermatology Clinic. Jan and her husband relocated to Chattanooga in 1987 where she operated the family business of Fantastic Sam's while serving on the TN State Cosmetology Board. She served as the Secretary of the Hamilton County Republican Party, was an active member of both the TN Valley Republican Woman and Pachyderm Clubs and was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. Jan loved cheering on the Vols both at home and afar with her family.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Marie Hall of Memphis.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Judge David E. Bales; daughter, Kristin McBryde Allen (Scott), stepson Christopher Bales, grandsons Hamilton Bales, Hutton Bales and Alex Allen, mother-in-law Jeanette Bales, sister-in-law Joy Ludwig (David), and nieces Jennifer Ludwig Stone (Patrick), and Stephanie Ludwig Devine (Shawn), four great nephews and many family members who loved and cherished her dearly.

Services will be held at Hamilton Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. with the celebration of life service beginning at 1:30 p.m.

A burial service will be held immediately following at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, Jan would have welcomed your support for Alzheimer's research with your donation to the Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
