Jan Ingvar Gustafson

Jan Ingvar Gustafson Obituary
Jan Ingvar Gustafson

Jan Ingvar Gustafson passed January 27, 2020. He was born in Ystad, Sweden November 28, 1932. A graduate of Lund University in Lund, Sweden. His career included research and marketing positions for Hogenas Keramik, Skane County, Sweden and retired from the Texas school system. He was an avid sailor, cross country skier and cyclist.

He leaves his partner and soulmate of 32 years Pamela Palazola, a son Dr. Pelle Gustafson of Stockholm, Sweden, daughter Jenny Gustafson of Lund, Sweden and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Mauritz and Anna Gustafson, his brother Tolson Gustafson and his son Mons Gustafson.

Visitation will be Sunday February 2,2020, 4-6 PM at 6321 River Commons Circle S., Memphis, TN. 38120.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
