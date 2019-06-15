|
|
Jan Joseph Vaughan
Bartlett - Mr. Jan Joseph Vaughan, 81 of Bartlett, passed away at home on the evening of Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mr. Vaughan was a supervisor for Witco Chemical, a Untied States Air Force Veteran, and a member of the West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Vaughan is survived by his wife, Wanda Hamblin Vaughan; his grandson, Joshua Wilson of Memphis; his sisters, Ruth Vaughan Teegarden of Burlison and Sue Vaughan Wood of Bell Buckle, TN; his sister-in-law, Darlene Hamblin; his brother-in-law, Jim Hamblin; his nieces, Carla Eden Pace, Jeanie Nelson, Heather Hamblin Lindsey, and Cassie Wallace; and by his nephews, Daniel Wallace and Noah Hamblin. Mr. Vaughan was preceded in death by his parents, Milton H. and Aunine Richardson Vaughan; his son, Gregory Vaughan; his daughter, Jan Rae Vaughan Wilson; and by his sister, Jeanine Vaughan Wallace.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Vaughan on Saturday, June 15th, at 3:00 PM at the R. H. Munford Cemetery in Covington. Visitation will take place from 12:30 - 2:30 at the funeral home prior to the graveside. To sign the online guestbook please visit http://www.maleyyarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 15, 2019