Janalyce Copeland Westbrook
Janalyce Copeland Westbrook 93 departed this world on Sunday morning February 2nd 2020 at approximately 5:30 am at her home in Olive Branch, MS.
She was proceeded in death by her late husband Edmund Berkeley Copeland Sr. In 1951 and husband Albert D. Westbrook 1989 and her son Edmund Berkeley Copeland 2018.
She is survived by her two daughters Janice Copeland Ritchey (Kent Ritchey) of Memphis,Tn and Ann Copeland Adametz (John H.Adametz) of Olive Branch, MS.
Along with 4 Grandchildren Max Ritchey Wondries ( Taylor Wondries ) of Richland, MS. Carey Williams Marshall ( Mickey Marshall ) of Hernando, MS. Wayne Williams ( Jennifer Boone ) of Olive Branch, MS. William Copeland (Shelly Copeland ) of Cabot, Ark. And 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery (midtown) location at 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis,Tn. Phone 901-775-0310.
On Wednesday February 5th 2020 with a visitation at 9:00 am immediately followed by a Graveside service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020