Jane Dean Sohm
Memphis - Jane Dean Sohm, 99 passed away at her home in Memphis on July 25, 2019. She graduated from Southwestern, now Rhodes College, in 1958. She was a piano instructor affiliated with Rhodes College of Music, a member of the Kennedy book club and member of the Whitehaven Country Club. Mrs. Sohm was a member of Nesbit Presbyterian Church where she attended with her family as a child, and a former member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Sohm Underwood of Diamond Head, MS, Kathy Sohm Farmer of Memphis and Sarah Sohm Strong (Tim) of Memphis, son, John Joseph Sohm III of Memphis, grandchildren, David Underwood, Sarah Stevens Ellis, Paul Stevens, Donnie Underwood, Beth Safian Hatler, David Safian, John Joseph Sohm IV, Jenny Sohm Chen and Jeffrey Reese Sohm and eleven great grandchildren. Mrs. Sohm was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Joseph Sohm, her parents, two brothers, and grandson, Douglas Underwood. Service will be at 11 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Nesbit Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis.
Hernando Funeral Home 662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019