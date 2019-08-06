Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Nesbit Presbyterian Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Nesbit Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Sohm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Dean Sohm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Dean Sohm Obituary
Jane Dean Sohm

Memphis - Jane Dean Sohm, 99 passed away at her home in Memphis on July 25, 2019. She graduated from Southwestern, now Rhodes College, in 1958. She was a piano instructor affiliated with Rhodes College of Music, a member of the Kennedy book club and member of the Whitehaven Country Club. Mrs. Sohm was a member of Nesbit Presbyterian Church where she attended with her family as a child, and a former member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Sohm Underwood of Diamond Head, MS, Kathy Sohm Farmer of Memphis and Sarah Sohm Strong (Tim) of Memphis, son, John Joseph Sohm III of Memphis, grandchildren, David Underwood, Sarah Stevens Ellis, Paul Stevens, Donnie Underwood, Beth Safian Hatler, David Safian, John Joseph Sohm IV, Jenny Sohm Chen and Jeffrey Reese Sohm and eleven great grandchildren. Mrs. Sohm was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Joseph Sohm, her parents, two brothers, and grandson, Douglas Underwood. Service will be at 11 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Nesbit Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis.

Hernando Funeral Home 662 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now