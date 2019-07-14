|
Jane Drewry Gay
Olive Branch, MS - Jane Drewry Gay, 91, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She was born April 30, 1928 to the late James Victor Drewry and Leo Gertrude Yancey Drewry of Ripley, MS.
She was also preceded in death by her husband William P. Gay, her son Billy Gay, her daughter Ellen Stowell, and her sister Verdell Drewry Graham.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Becky Gay, her granddaughter Leslie Torrell, her grandson Kevin Gay, and two great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Anita Drewry Fletchall, two nephews Allan Fletchall and Bo Fletchall, and a niece Mary Jane Brinkley.
Jane also leaves additional family and numerous friends whom she loved, and who loved her.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch, MS where she was a member, or to the .
Visitation will be Monday afternoon, July 15, at Forest Hill Funeral Home East from 12:30 - 2:00. Services will be at 2:00 followed by interment in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 14, 2019