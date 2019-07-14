Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Drewry Gay


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Drewry Gay Obituary
Jane Drewry Gay

Olive Branch, MS - Jane Drewry Gay, 91, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

She was born April 30, 1928 to the late James Victor Drewry and Leo Gertrude Yancey Drewry of Ripley, MS.

She was also preceded in death by her husband William P. Gay, her son Billy Gay, her daughter Ellen Stowell, and her sister Verdell Drewry Graham.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Becky Gay, her granddaughter Leslie Torrell, her grandson Kevin Gay, and two great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister Anita Drewry Fletchall, two nephews Allan Fletchall and Bo Fletchall, and a niece Mary Jane Brinkley.

Jane also leaves additional family and numerous friends whom she loved, and who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch, MS where she was a member, or to the .

Visitation will be Monday afternoon, July 15, at Forest Hill Funeral Home East from 12:30 - 2:00. Services will be at 2:00 followed by interment in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
Download Now